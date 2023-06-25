Amy Jo Johnson announces ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ short story

The Pink Ranger is back in action.

Amy Jo Johnson, an original member of the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” cast during the 1990s, is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the children’s television action series by announcing the release of a short story in August, Deadline reported.

“No spoilers! Just overly excited to be working with (Francesco Mortarino) on our ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Anniversary Special Short Story,” Johnson wrote in a Instagram post. “Got our page layouts yesterday. And it’s looking incredible! Can’t wait to share this teaser with you all.”

The short story is set to be released on Aug. 30, Deadline reported. It is a teaser that “sets up our MMPR comic book series coming out (in) early 2024.”

Johnson, 52, played the role of Kimberly Hart, the Pink Power Ranger, in 133 episodes of the show from 1993 to 1995, according to IMDb.com. Her short story will be a preview of a new “Power Rangers” comic book series Johnson is producing with publisher Boom Studios that will be released early next year, Variety reported.

Johnson declined to take part in a “Power Rangers” reunion movie for Netflix earlier this year, according to Deadline. Johnson, along with original Green Ranger Jason David Frank, decided not to appear, and the Pink Ranger shot down rumors that money was an issue.

“Maybe I just didn’t want to wear Spandex in my 50s or couldn’t go to (New Zealand) for a month. Or none of ur beeswax,” the “Felicity” actress tweeted earlier this year. (Jason David Frank) and I both chose not to for our own reasons. They filmed before he passed.”

For the record I never said no…I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in-store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass! 😘 #PowerRangers30 — Amy Jo Johnson (@_amyjojohnson) January 18, 2023

Frank, 49, died in November 2022.

Johnson said that for her comic book series, she watched the original “Power Rangers” episodes for the first time for inspiration.

“I honestly had never watched (the show),” Johnson said, according to Variety.

After leaving the series, Johnson confessed that she had no idea that fans were angry about her departure.

“I didn’t even know they were (upset),’ Johnson told the magazine. “There was no internet, there was no social media.”

Netflix’s “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always” fast forwards 30 years after “the wise and powerful Zordon” formed the group. According to Deadline, “{the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs.”

