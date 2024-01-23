Andrew McCarthy reuniting with 1980s co-stars in ‘Brats’ documentary

The Brat Pack is getting back together.

Andrew McCarthy is reuniting with fellow 1980s Brat Packers Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Jon Cryer, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, Lea Thompson and Timothy Hutton for his feature documentary, “Brats,” Deadline reported.

“Brats” is scheduled to premiere on Hulu this spring, the entertainment news website reported. McCarthy, 61, wrote and directed the documentary, which is now in post-production.

McCarthy co-starred with fellow Brat Packers during some of the 1980s biggest hits, People reported. They include “St. Elmo’s Fire” (1985), “Pretty in Pink” (1986), and “Less Than Zero” (1987).

In his documentary, McCarthy hits the road to reunite with fellow Brat Packers after 30 years, Variety. He interviews them and asks what being a member of the 1980s clique meant to them.

McCarthy also interviews David Blum, the man who coined the term Brat Pack in a cover story for New York Magazine in 1985, Deadline reported.

“The Brat Pack has cast a long shadow over my life and career,” McCarthy said in a statement. “After all these years, I was curious to see how it had affected my fellow Brat Pack members. What I found was surprising -- and liberating.”

