Aug-tober or Summer-ween: Pumpkin spice season has already begun

It doesn’t matter what you call it, Aug-tober or Summer-ween, but the pumpkin spice season has already begun as some companies have already rolled out their fall seasonal tastes or will do so soon.

Krispy Kreme has already started frying a pumpkin spice cake donut and brewing a pumpkin spiced latte this week.

Pumpkin Spice is back and better than ever with the perfect balance of sweetness and spice 🎃 🍩



The Pumpkin Spice Essentials Collection is out now featuring 12 Pumpkin Spice Cake doughnuts. Are you team spice, sweetness or both? 👇 #PSL #PumpkinSpice #KrispyKreme pic.twitter.com/EaxCPKDSPu — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) August 12, 2024

IHOP won’t be far behind but will wait until Sept. 1 to introduce its pumpkin spice pancakes, pumpkin spice cold foam cold brew and maple pumpkin cheesecake-flavored pancakes, CNN reported.

Dairy Queen will roll out its fall Blizzards which includes a pumpkin pie flavor along with a caramel java chip one, People magazine reported. They will be available starting on Aug. 26.

Dunkin and Starbucks will be launching their fall menus soon, but the dates have not been officially released, the “Today” show. Starbucks though has already released its pumpkin-flavored coffee and creamer in grocery stores.

Typically Dunkin releases it in mid-August, usually on a Wednesday. Later August is when Starbucks usually releases its pumpkin products in cafes. One employee in Virginia told USA Today that it will be Aug. 22 The “Today” show said the date and menu for Starbucks has been leaked to bloggers with Aug. 22.

Tim Hortons has pumpkin spice flavors for Rewards members now but will allow all customers to enjoy the fall goodness on Aug. 20. 7-Eleven already has pumpkin lattes, coffees, and cold brews and in a few locations, a pumpkin spice Slurpee is available, USA Today reported.





