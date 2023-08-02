‘Baby June’ mother pleads guilty, sentenced to 14 years in prison

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The mother whose baby was found floating in the Boynton Beach Intelet in 2018 pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 14 years in prison Wednesday.

Arya Singh, 30, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter of a child and abuse of a dead human baby, according to WPTV.

Singh was previously charged with second-degree murder which she pleaded not guilty to earlier this year but it was dropped to a lesser charge if she pleaded guilty, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Singh was sentenced to 14 years in prison in a Florida State prison, WPTV reported. That was with a credit of 231 days for the time she already served in jail. Once she is released, Singh will be facing 10 years of probation.

“Baby June” was a few days old on June 1, 2018, when an off-duty firefighter found her floating in the water, according to the news outlet. The firefighter that found her gave her the name “Baby June.”

Investigators in 2018 believed that the baby was floating in the water for about six to 18 hours possibly from Broward County, WPEC reported.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Biology Unit used a program to identify the child’s parents, WPTV reported. It ultimately took the child’s DNA and genetic genealogy to heat up the cold case.

The baby’s mother was identified as Singh, according to the news outlet. Investigators also found that her cellphone records indicated that she was near the inlet on May 30, 2018, for about 40 hours before the baby was found. Investigators also found that she searched for news stories about the discovery of the baby days after.

Det. Brittany Christoffel said, according to WPTV, that Singh had given birth to the baby in a hotel room bathroom. The baby dies of asphyxia.