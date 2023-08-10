Back to ‘1989′: Taylor Swift announces ‘Taylor’s version’ at LA Eras Tour show

It was the end of the U.S. leg of the “Eras Tour” for Taylor Swift but the singer/songwriter had one more surprise for the Swifties.

Swift told fans at the Los Angeles SoFi Stadium that she would be releasing “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” The Associated Press reported.

Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you 🔜! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done… pic.twitter.com/JFYOWhBxhj — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 10, 2023

The big announcement happened after she sang a few tracks from the album. She took center stage and told her 70,000 fans in attendance, “Instead of telling you about it, we’ll just show you.” then “1989 (Taylor’s Version) available October 27th” appeared on the screen behind her.

“1989″ originally came out on Oct. 27, 2014, The New York Times reported.

The album contained such hits as “Shake It Off” and “Bad Blood,” but the rerelease will have 21 songs with five that have not been released.

As USA Today pointed out, the “1989″ rerelease was announced on 8/9, saying “Here we are, the last night (of the tour) in the eighth month of the year ... and the ninth day of the month.”

Swift has been recording her first half-dozen albums since the masters were sold in 2019. At the time she said the purchase of Big Machine, her original label, by Scooter Braun, and her music had “stripped me of my life’s work,” The New York Times reported. Braun then sold the rights to her music to Shamrock Capital for more than $300 million.

Swift announced in 2019 that she was rerecording the albums and has made new versions of “Fearless,” “Red” and “Speak Now.”

While the “Eras Tour” traveled all over the U.S., it is now hitting the road to South America, Japan, Australia and Europe before returning to North America next October, according to USA Today.

