Barbara Baldavin, ‘Star Trek,’ ‘Medical Center’ actress, dead at 85

Actress Barbara Baldavin, who appeared in three episodes of the original “Star Trek” television series during its first season and later appeared on “Medical Center,” died Sunday. She was 85.

Baldavin died of congestive heart failure at her home in Manhattan Beach, California, her son, Marc D’Agosta, told The Hollywood Reporter. She was born on Oct. 18, 1938, the entertainment news website reported.

In the original “Star Trek” series, Baldavin played phaser control officer Angela Martine in two episodes, according to IMDb.com. During the series’ final season, she returned as Lt. Lisa in “Star Trek’s” last episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Baldavin also appeared in 48 episodes of “Medical Center” from 1970 to 1976 as Nurse Holmby, according to IMDb.com. She played the character of Norma Summers in three episodes during the show’s first season in 1969.

She also had guest roles on “Rawhide,” “The Fugitive,” “Insight,” “Columbo,” “Mannix,” “Adam-12,” “Toma,” “The F.B.I.,” “McMillan & Wife,” “Bronk,” “Baretta,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “Barnaby Jones,” Vega$” and “Fantasy Island,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

During the 1980s, Baldavin worked in the casting departments of several television shows, including “Hagen,” “Square Pegs,” “Matt Houston,” “Dynasty,” “Finder of Lost Loves” and “Trapper John, M.D., according to The Hollywood Reporter.

