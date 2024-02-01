Bear cubs native to Alaska found roaming on road in Florida

OKALOOSA, Fla. — Two bear cubs native to Alaska were found on the side of the road in another state in December in Okaloosa, Florida, officials said.

>> Read more trending news

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy received a call on Dec. 5 around 3:30 a.m. after a man had spotted two bear cubs by the side of Old River Road. The man said that the bears didn’t seem to be Northwest Florida black bears.

“Turns out he was right. These cubs were technically about 3,614 miles from what would normally be “home” - in Alaska,” the sheriff’s office said. Turns out, the bear cubs are actually Kodiak cubs. Kodiak cubs are a subspecies of brown or grizzly bears but tend to be larger.

Kodiak bears are native to Alaska, according to WFTV.

Authorities learned that hte bears belonged to a “self-proclaimed bear trainer,” according to the news outlet. The two bears escaped from the enclosure at their house. The sheriff’s office said the resident is facing multiple Florida wildlife violations related to this case.

“Kodiak bears are a unique subspecies of the brown or grizzly bear and in the wild live exclusively on the islands in the Kodiak Archipelago and have been isolated from other bears for about 12,000 years. There are about 3,500 Kodiak bears; a density of about 0.7 bears per square mile. Kodiak bears are the largest bears in the world. A large male can stand over 10′ tall when on his hind legs, and 5′ when on all four legs. They weigh up to 1,500 pounds. Females are about 20% smaller, and 30% lighter than males,” the Alaska Department of Fish and Game said, according to the sheriff’s office.

© 2024 Cox Media Group