‘The Beautifully Broken Tour’: Jelly Roll heading on tour to 37 cities at end of summer

Country music artist Jelly Roll announced his upcoming 37 arena-headling tour across the United States later this year.

“The Beautifully Broken Tour” will be Jelly Roll’s first all-arenas tour, Variety reported.

Jelly Roll will be joined by Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay on the tour, according to Rolling Stone.

“This is the biggest tour of my life y’all and I’m going to do it really really big this year— I can’t wait to see y’all at a show. Come party with us,” Jelly Roll said on Instagram.

The tour is set to kick off on Aug. 27 in Salt Lake City, Utah, Variety reported.

Here is full list of tour dates per Jelly Roll’s website:

Tue Aug 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Wed Aug 28 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center

Fri Aug 30 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

Sat Aug 31 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Sep 1 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Tue Sep 3 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Wed Sep 4 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Fri Sep 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Sat Sep 7 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Mon Sep 9 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

Wed Sep 11 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Fri Sep 13 – Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME

Sat Sep 14 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Tue Sep 17 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Thu Sep 19 – Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

Fri Sep 20 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sat Sep 21 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Sep 24 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

Thu Sep 26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Sep 27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Sep 28 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Sun Sep 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Tue Oct 1 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

Wed Oct 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Oct 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sun Oct 6 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Wed Oct 9 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Fri Oct 11 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Oct 12 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Tue Oct 15 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

Fri Oct 18 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sun Oct 20 – Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena

Tue Oct 22 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Wed Oct 23 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Fri Oct 25 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Sat Oct 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Oct 27 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Jelly Roll was a rapper who became a county singer. He got a Best New Artist nomination at Grammy’s year, according to Rolling Stone. He was also named Favorite Male County Singer at the People’s Choice Awards, Variety said.

Jelly Roll also helped on Capitol Hill by lobbying lawmakers to pass legislation to stop fentanyl from spreading, Rolling Stone reported.

Before his tour, Jelly Roll will be a guest mentor with Tori Kelly on the 22nd season of “American Idol,” Billboard reported.

Presales for his tour will start on Monday. Accoridng to Variety, the general sale is on March 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Ticket links can be found on jellyroll615.com.





