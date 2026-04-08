Blue Jays sell more than 102,000 hot dogs during special 77-cent promotion

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are having trouble cutting the mustard early in the 2026 season, but the defending American League champions were a hit with fans on Tuesday.

To commemorate the franchise’s 1977 beginnings, the Blue Jays offered hot dogs for 77 cents -- and fans relished the discount, wolfing down 102,202 of them, the Toronto Star reported.

The discount was part of the weekly Loonie Dog Night promotion presented by Schneiders. Typically, Tuesday night games at Rogers Centre feature hot dogs for $1. According to Loonie Dogs, Jays fans ate a record 826,308 hot dogs in 2025.

Tuesday night was a great start toward breaking that mark.

The Blue Jays made their major-league debut on April 7, 1977, defeating the Chicago White Sox 9-5 at Exhibition Stadium. The franchise was not as lucky on Tuesday at Rogers Centre, falling 4-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers -- the team that defeated them in the 2025 World Series that went to a heartbreaking seventh game.

While that might have been upsetting, the gastronomic possibilities in Toronto on Tuesday were endless. By the seventh inning, the Blue Jays announced that vendors had already sold more than 100,204 hot dogs, according to Bleacher Report.

Blue Jays are selling 77-cent hot dogs tonight in honor of their 1977 inaugural season. They announced during the seventh inning that they sold 100,204 hot dogs



(via @BillShaikin) pic.twitter.com/VofFcU4IM7 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 8, 2026

The attendance for Tuesday’s game was 40,971, meaning that each fan ate approximately 2.49 hot dogs each -- on average, of course. It was a standing room crowd, since the stadium has a seating capacity of 39,150.

And since baseball is a game of numbers, the hot dog sales break down to 11,355.7 per inning.

The team had a counter in the right field stands to let fans know how many hot dogs had been consumed.

Toronto Blue Jays fans just broke the single-night $1 hot dog record of 96,633 set in August, 2025



It probably doesn't hurt that they are selling for 77 cents each tonight🌭⚾️ pic.twitter.com/DPa2OU1xTQ — blogTO (@blogTO) April 8, 2026

Predictably, the promotion garnered plenty of attention on social media.

“Hopefully they also sell 77 cent Pepto Bismol,” one person wrote.

Hopefully they also sell 77 cent Pepto Bismol. https://t.co/hZ5XQbUS1h — Dilan Esper (@dilanesper) April 8, 2026

“The plumbing in that stadium is fighting for its life right now,” another person tweeted. “Selling over 100000 hot dogs in seven innings is a physiological war crime. This Blue Jays promotion is pure chaos for the janitorial staff. Toronto fans are really out here risking it all for a 77 cent glitzy. Rogers Centre is officially a biohazard zone by the ninth inning.”

Blue Jays fans were certainly suffering from indigestion after the game. It was the sixth consecutive defeat for Toronto (4-7).

Blue Jays manager John Schneider was ejected in the fifth inning for arguing with plate umpire Dan Merzel after a balk by pitcher Kevin Gausman, ESPN reported.

It was unclear whether Schneider enjoyed a hot dog in the clubhouse after his ejection.

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