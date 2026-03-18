Bob Iger leaves Disney, Josh D’Amaro takes over as CEO

The Iger era has come to an end at the Walt Disney Company.

The two-time CEO of the house of mouse has said goodbye to the company once again.

He officially handed over the company to his replacement, Josh D’Amaro.

Iger told the annual shareholder meeting in a pre-recorded video, that he senses “confidence and excitement about what lies ahead” for the more than 100-year-old company.

“So as I step away, I do so with enormous gratitude and real optimism. I believe deeply in this company’s future, because I believe in Josh D’Amaro and the people who will help him shape it next. Josh is a wonderful choice to lead the Walt Disney Company. He has passion for our businesses and brands, respect for our people, and he appreciates what makes this company so unique, and Dana Walden will play a vital role focusing on our most critical endeavor, creativity,” Iger said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Walden will be the chief creative officer, leading film and television for the company, according to Variety.

This is the second time Iger has left the post at the top of the Walt Disney Company.

He first served from 2005 until the end of 2021, when he retired, Variety reported.

Iger was replaced by Bob Chapek, but he was only on the job until November 2022, when Iger surprisingly replaced his replacement.

Iger isn’t fully leaving the company. He will be a special adviser and a member of the board of directors until the end of the year.

As for D’Amaro, he said he will hold fast to the same principles as Iger, and will use Disney+ to connect with fans around the globe, Variety reported.

“Disney+ will continue to evolve beyond a traditional streaming service to become the digital centerpiece of our company: a portal that connects our stories, experiences, games, films and more in entirely new ways,” he said.

That includes combining Disney+ and Hulu into a single experience.

He also told employees in a Day One memo that the No. 1 priority is “great storytelling and creative excellence will remain our North Star,” according to Variety.

D’Amaro also announced the name of the next Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Believe, “honoring the dreamers and doers who dare to pursue their own happily ever after,” the company said in a news release.

It will have its “own unique story to tell: one of promise and possibilities” and will join the sister ships in the Wish class: the Disney Wish, the Disney Treasure, and the Disney Destiny.

The Believe is expected in late 2027.

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