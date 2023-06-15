Bobbie Jean Carter arrested for allegedly stealing stickers, markers from Hobby Lobby

The sister of singers Nick Carter and Aaron Carter, Bobbie Jean Carter, was arrested in Florida over the weekend after she allegedly stole stickers and markers from a Hobby Lobby, People reported.

In addition to the markers, police also said that Carter had drugs on her person when she was arrested Saturday in Hernando County.

Carter, 41, was charged with one count of retail theft and possession of fentanyl.

According to the arrest report, police were called to a Hobby Lobby store after Carter allegedly stole six items totaling $55.32.

The report stated that the loss prevention team at Hobby Lobby said they saw Carter take markers off the shelf and put them in her purse. She walked out of the store without attempting to pay for them, store officials said.

She was taken to the store’s loss prevention office, where sheriff’s deputies claim she removed a powder blue container from her purse and tossed it underneath a desk.

Law enforcement officials said the container had 1.3 grams of white powder and 0.8 grams of purple powder. Both powders later tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, according to the police report.

The report said that while Carter was being taken to jail to be processed, she threatened to harm herself.

She was placed on a $500 bond for the retail theft misdemeanor and is due in court on July 10. She was also placed on a $2,000 bond for the felony possession of a controlled substance charge. A court date is set for July 13 on that charge.

Carter’s brother, singer Aaon Carter, died in November of 2022 at his home in California. According to a coroner’s report, Aaron Carter apparently passed out, fell into some water and drowned.

Carter’s mother Jane Schneck, was arrested and booked last month on one count of “domestic battery” which stemmed from an alleged altercation over the volume of a TV, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.