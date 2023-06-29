Border patrol agents find 20 migrants hiding inside portable barn

LAREDO, Texas — Border patrol agents on Monday found 20 migrants hiding behind plywood in a portable barn at a checkpoint in Texas, authorities said.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Laredo Sector border patrol agents discovered the migrants at the checkpoint in Hebbronville.

Agents observed a pickup truck hauling a portable barn on top of a flatbed trailer as it approached the checkpoint’s primary inspection lane, the news release stated.

Agents conducted a search and discovered the migrants hiding behind plywood in the ceiling of the barn.

Agents said the migrants were illegally in the U.S. from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico, the Laredo Morning Times reported.

Agents removed the migrants from the trailer, and they were transported to the Hebbronville Station for processing, the CBP said in its news release.