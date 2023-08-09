Border patrol agents seize more than $3.8M worth cocaine

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas — Border patrol agents in southern Texas on Monday seized a shipment of cocaine with an estimated street value of $3.8 million, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents, working with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, observed what was believed to be narcotics being delivered to a pickup truck parked along the Rio Grande.

As the vehicle traveled away from the river, agents responded to the area and the driver turned south, stopping near the banks of the river near Rio Grande City, the news release stated.

Agents said the driver exited the vehicle and swam across the river into Mexico. Agents who examined the abandoned pickup truck said they found two nylon sacks containing 50 bricks of suspected narcotics.

The CBP said that the bricks weighed approximately 121 pounds and had a street value of more than $3.8 million.

The narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“Outstanding job by our Border Patrol agents working alongside our state partners to keep our communities safe from dangerous drugs,” Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said in a statement.

Rio Grande City is located 225 miles south of San Antonio.