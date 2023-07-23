British Open: American Brian Harman wins first major title by six strokes

HOYLAKE, England — American Brian Harman won the 151st Open Championship Sunday.

Harman won the British Open by six strokes after he shot 1-under in the final round at Royal Liverpool, according to The Associated Press. Harman was 13-under par for the tournament.

Harman, 36, grew up in Savannah, Georgia. He attended the University of Georgia. The British Open win is Harman’s first victory after 167 tournaments and his first major tournament victory.

There was a four-way tie for second place, the AP reported. It was between Jon Rahm (70), Jason Day (69), and Tom Kim (67).