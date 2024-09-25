Burlington to hire 24K employees for holiday season

Burlington Stores is looking to hire thousands of seasonal employees this year.

The company started its hiring process for the holiday shopping season earlier this month and will hold nationwide hiring events on October 29 and 30 and through December.

It is looking to hire 1,500 full-time seasonal warehouse associates and 23,000 part-time seasonal employees, the company said in a news release.

Burlington said it will offer “competitive hourly wages with flexible shifts,” discounts, advancement and recognition events.

The company has 1,021 stores in 46 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico.

“We’re looking for associates from all backgrounds and skill sets to join our growing team. If you’re eager to advance your career in an inclusive, diverse and supportive environment, Burlington is the place for you. Our associates are the heart of our success and we’re proud to foster a collaborative team that consistently delivers exceptional customer service,” Jason Wilcox, Burlington’s senior vice president of human resources, said.

In addition to the seasonal jobs, there are positions available at Burlington’s corporate offices in New Jersey and merchandise-buying offices in New York and Los Angeles.

To apply, visit BurlingtonStores.jobs





© 2024 Cox Media Group