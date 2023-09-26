Children’s earache, strep throat treatment amoxicillin in short supply

As the calendar changes to fall and eventually winter, children will start feeling under the weather. But one common treatment for all many of the childhood illnesses is in short supply once again.

Several media outlets are reporting that there will not be enough amoxicillin to go around for the second year in a row.

Forbes reported that the shortage started in October 2022.

CNN reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s drug shortage database says there is no indication when supplies of the liquid form of the medication will be up to the needed levels.

The FDA said that amoxicillin pills or capsules are available but young children who are suffering from strep throat, chest infections, sinus infections or earaches, cannot swallow pills so are prescribed amoxicillin liquids.

It is also prescribed for bacterial infections like pneumonia and dental abscesses, Forbes reported.

Several manufacturers of the powder that is used to make the liquid version haven’t said why there’s a supply issue but are only distributing it on allocation, meaning that it can be ordered in limited quantities.

Teva Pharmaceuticals said it was an increase in demand, not manufacturing delays or shortage of materials, CNN reported.

Sandoz said that the price of the medications which retails for about $10 a bottle, are forcing drug companies from the market.

Other companies won’t say why they’re experiencing shortages.

When a patient needs the medication but it’s not available at their normal pharmacy, parents may have to try other locations or have their child’s prescription switched to another antibiotic. But another medication may not be ideal. Researchers said the substitutions may result in stronger side effects and if there is an uptick in illnesses requiring substitutions then the backup treatments may also become in short supply, CNN reported.

“What worries us is sort of the generalizability of this issue,” Dr. Rohan Khazanchi, a pediatrician and medical resident at Brigham & Woman’s Hospital, told CNN. “It’s not about the amoxicillin; it’s about the fact that we have drug shortages for reasonably essential medications that are generic and should be widely available.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that amoxicillin was prescribed 42.9 million times in 2021 out of the 211.1 million antibiotics prescribed overall, according to Forbes.