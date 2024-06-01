Trending

China lands spacecraft on far side of moon to collect lunar samples

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Change-e 6

Lunar landing: File photo. The Chang'e 6 rocket blasted off for the moon on May 3. (Liu Huaiyu/Feature China/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Chinese spacecraft made a successful soft landing on the far side of the moon on Saturday, government officials said.

>> Read more trending news

The Chang’e-6 lander made a soft landing at 6:23 p.m. EDT (Sunday morning Beijing time), the China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced. The lander targeted a southern portion of the Apollo crater within the South Pole-Aitken Basin on the far side of the lunar surface, according to SpaceNews.

The spacecraft was launched on May 3.

The mission is the sixth in the Chang’e moon exploration program, The Associated Press reported. It is the second Chinese spacecraft to collect samples; the Chang’e-5 brought back lunar samples from the near side of the moon in 2020, according to the news organization.

The lander will use a mechanical arm and a drill to collect up to 4.4 pounds of lunar surface soil and underground material to send back in a capsule that is presently orbiting the moon, the AP reported.

Boeing Starliner crewed launch scrubbed at last minute

The Chang’e-6 lander used a variable 7,500-newton-thrust engine to slow its velocity in the lunar orbit, SpaceNews reported.

“Everyone is very excited that we might get a look at these rocks no one has ever seen before,” John Pernet-Fisher, who specialises in lunar geology at the University of Manchester, told the BBC.

China is planning three more uncrewed missions over the next decade, the news organization reported.

Latest space headlines

© 2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read