City-size comet racing toward sun regrows ‘horns’ after massive volcanic eruption

A volcanic comet the size of a small city exploded as it headed toward the sun, emitting a cloud of ice and gas that looks like a gigantic pair of horns, astronomers said.

>> Read more trending news

The comet, called 12P/Pons-Brooks, is a cryovolcanic — or cold volcano — comet, according to Live Science.

The comet has a solid nucleus about 18.6 miles wide and is filled with a mix of ice, dust and gas known as cryomagma. Scientists say the comet is roughly three times the size of Mount Everest.

The violent explosion seen by astronomers on Oct. 5 is the second in four months.

According to Live Science, radiation from the sun “heats the comet’s insides, the pressure builds up and the comet violently explodes, shooting its frosty guts out into space through large cracks in the nucleus’s shell.”

The explosion produced a cloud that resembles a pair of horns.

Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks erupted again recently. During the first eruption in July many observers said it resembled the Millennium Falcon. This time it has been likened to a Romulan Warbird. The two 'horns' may be caused by an ice-rich outburst from a vent in the nucleus. pic.twitter.com/eFo9B7FcZM — Peter Bond (@PeterBondSpace) October 17, 2023

Pons-Brooks was first spotted in 1812 when comet hunter Jean-Louis Pons discovered it. It will reach its closest point to Earth on April 21, 2024. According to Astronomy.com, the comet poses no danger to Earth.

It is likely to be visible to the naked eye before it heads catapulted back toward the outer solar system.

The next time it will be that close to Earth will be in 2095.