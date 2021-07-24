Cocaine disguised as cake seized from car in Maine

KENNEBEC COUNTY, Maine — Drug enforcement officers found cocaine disguised as a cake during a vehicle search, officials said on Wednesday.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said police received a tip about a car traveling with drugs on Interstate 295 and officers pulled over the vehicle.

A drug-sniffing dog found four pounds of cocaine, valued at $200,000, in the trunk of the car. Officers also seized $1,900. Police said coffee grounds were spread over the cocaine in an attempt to cover the scent of the drugs.

MDEA PRESS RELEASE Contact: Commander Peter Arno- (207)941-4732 Augusta, Maine Arrested: John Cedeno of New York and... Posted by Maine Drug Enforcement Agency on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

John Cedeno, of New York, and Chelsy Cochran, of Winslow, Maine, were arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule W drug, investigators said. They were both released on bail.

Cedeno, 25, who is also known as “Papers,” was previously convicted in 2015 of aggravated trafficking of heroin and was given a four-year prison sentence, investigators said.

