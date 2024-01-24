Cold-stressed manatee rescued from Florida water

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A manatee is recovering after it was rescued last week from cold water in Bayboro Harbor, Florida.

>> Read more trending news

Water temperatures during cold snaps can become so cold that it can be deadly for manatees if they do not find their way to warmer water, WFLA reported.

“When temperatures dip below 68 degrees, manatees must seek warm water refuge at natural springs or from artificial sources like power plant outflows to avoid cold stress. During hard freezes and cold snaps, the low water temperatures can be fatal for manatees if they do not reach refuge in time,” said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

A cold-stressed manatee often has white lesions or sores, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The mammals appear to be slow or lethargic.

The manatee found last week is believed to be about two to three years old. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said that the age means that this manatee is going through its first winter this year without any help or guidance from its mother.

The manatee was eventually taken to ZooTampa for treatment and is expected to be released back into the water when it’s ready, according to WFLA.

© 2024 Cox Media Group