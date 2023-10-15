‘College GameDay’ fan earns $30K payday in Pat McAfee’s field goal contest

Pat McAfee is a little bit poorer today.

The former NFL punter has held a weekly contest on ESPN’s “College GameDay” show, stressing the importance of a good kicking game, USA Today reported. He has bet a fan or student in the crowd that they cannot kick a field goal of more than 30 yards, with $30,000 hanging in the balance.

On Saturday, a Washington Huskies fan named Greyson Wilhelm hammered home a 33-yard field goal.

After Wilhelm missed his first attempt, the crowd convinced the “GameDay” cast to give him another chance, according to Athlon Sports.

Kirk Herbstreit held and Wilhelm sent the kick through the uprights, sending the crowd into a frenzy and McAfee digging into his wallet.

Herbstreit hoisted Wilhelm skyward, and the kicker got a hug from McAfee.

Plus a hefty check.

Here is how it happened: