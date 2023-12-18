Comedian Whitney Cummings announces birth of first child

Comedian Whitney Cummings announced the birth of her first child on Sunday in a social media post.

The 41-year-old television personality and stand-up comic posted a photo of herself and her son’s tiny hand in an Instagram post, People reported.

“3-D printed a human,” Cummings posted. “Enjoy me never having brushed hair again.”

Cummings did not reveal when she gave birth or the newborn’s name.

She announced that she was pregnant on June 20, posting a sonogram that revealed that she was expecting a boy, Entertainment Tonight reported.

On Friday, Cummings posted a photo of herself and asked for “tips for labor,” according to the entertainment news website.

“Besides that I should stream it on OnlyFans?” she joked.

In February, Cummings said during an interview on “Today” that she was considering having a child in 2023 after freezing her eggs when she was 32.

“OK, so look, here’s the thing. I have all the time in the world to have biological children, so there’s no rush, but I did freeze my eggs,” Cummings told hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist, according to People. “They have a beautiful beachfront in Redondo, California. They’re on better real estate than me. I do want to get them out before the sea level rises and they flood, but I was going to try this year to get pregnant.

“So, any takers? Any husbands in New York? There’s no husbands in L.A. Everyone’s on fentanyl and mushrooms, I can’t.”

