Coronavirus: Have the Olympic Games ever been canceled? Only during wartime

1940: Both the Summer and Winter Games, to be held in Japan, were called off in 1940. The Summer Games were scheduled for Tokyo, while the Winter Games were planned for Sapporo. Both cities won bids for the Games in 1936, marking the first time the competition would be held in Asia. A war between Japan and China, which broke out in 1937, led the Japanese government to forfeit its rights as hosts, Time reported. Government officials in Japan said the war required "the spiritual and material mobilization of Japan. The 1940 Summer Games were rescheduled for Helsinki, Finland, and the Winter Games were moved to Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. However, the outbreak of World War II in 1939 ended any hopes for Olympics competition, and the Games were officially canceled April 23, 1940, “due to the war,” according to The Associated Press. Tokyo would eventually host the Summer Games in 1964, while Sapporo held the Winter Games in 1972.