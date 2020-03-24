Coronavirus: Opera singer Placido Domingo says he tested positive for COVID-19

“The allegations from these unnamed individuals dating back as many as 30 years are deeply troubling, and as presented, inaccurate," his statement began. “Still, it is painful to hear that I may have upset anyone or made them feel uncomfortable – no matter how long ago and despite my best intentions. I believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual. People who know me or who have worked with me know that I am not someone who would intentionally harm, offend or embarrass anyone."