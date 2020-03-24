Coronavirus: Opera singer Placido Domingo says he tested positive for COVID-19

MADRID — Beleaguered opera singer Placido Domingo says he has tested positive for COVID-19 as the deadly virus continues to infect more people worldwide.
According to USA Today, Domingo, 79, took to Facebook to share the news with his fans Sunday.
“I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive for COVID19, the Coronavirus,” he wrote. “My Family and I are all in self isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary.”
He added that he decided to get tested after he began coughing and developed a fever.
“I beg everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least a 6 feet distance from others, doing everything you can to stop the virus from spreading and please above all stay home if you can!,” Domingo continued. “Together, we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon. Please follow your local government’s guidelines and regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves but our entire community.”
The news came about seven months after multiple women said the Grammy award-winning star sexually harassed them within the past three decades, The Associated Press reported previously.
In August 2019, Domingo issued a statement denying the allegations.
“The allegations from these unnamed individuals dating back as many as 30 years are deeply troubling, and as presented, inaccurate," his statement began. “Still, it is painful to hear that I may have upset anyone or made them feel uncomfortable – no matter how long ago and despite my best intentions. I believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual. People who know me or who have worked with me know that I am not someone who would intentionally harm, offend or embarrass anyone."
But Domingo added that "rules and standards by which we are – and should be – measured against today are very different than they were in the past."
His statement concluded: "I am blessed and privileged to have had a more than 50-year career in opera and will hold myself to the highest standards.”
Several other celebrities, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and Kristofer Hivju, also recently announced that they had contracted the virus.