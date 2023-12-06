Customs officers seize $1 million in cocaine at Texas-Mexico border

LAREDO, Texas — Customs officers seized more than 80 pounds of cocaine at the U.S. border on Saturday that had an estimated street value of more than $1 million.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers seized the narcotics at the Roma International Bridge, which spans the Rio Grande between Roma, Texas, and Ciudad Miguel Aleman, Mexico.

Customs officers encountered a four-door sedan entering the United States from Mexico and referred it to a secondary inspection, the release stated.

After the vehicle was inspected by officers and K-9s, officials discovered 29 packages containing 80.47 pounds of cocaine hidden inside the vehicle.

Officials said the narcotics had a street value of $1,073,825

Customs agents seized the drugs, and the driver of the vehicle was arrested by Starr County deputies.

“Our frontline officers continue to maintain their vigilance and discovered a significant quantity of cocaine,” Roman Port of Entry director Andres Guerra said in a statement. “Our CBP officers continue to remain dedicated to upholding the border security mission and this seizure reflects that dedication, tenacity and experience.”

An investigation is ongoing.