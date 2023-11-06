Damar Hamlin returns to Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium but is healthy scratch

CINCINNATI — Damar Hamlin returned to the playing field in Cincinnati, 10 months after going into cardiac arrest in a Jan. 2 contest at Paycor Stadium.

>> Read more trending news

Hamlin, 25, was a healthy scratch for the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Bengals, NBC Sports reported.

He received a warm greeting from Bengals fans as he trotted onto the turf, the news outlet reported. He visited with several Cincinnati players before the game.

Damar Hamlin's journey back to Cincinnati has been an inspiring one 🫶 pic.twitter.com/AIoktumtVj — NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2023

Before pregame warmups began, Hamlin warmed up on the field while wearing custom cleats with the phrase, “3 is back,” NBC Sports reported.

Hamlin has played in one regular-season game this season, appearing in the Bills’ 48-20 victory against the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 1, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.

Hamlin received CPR on the field when he collapsed after colliding with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter on Jan. 2. He was taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was in critical condition. He spent nearly a week in the Cincinnati hospital before being flown to Buffalo for further treatment. He was discharged on Jan. 11.

Hamlin gave an emotional speech at the ESPY Awards ceremony in July as he paid tribute to the medical staff that helped save his life.

Hamlin announced that his foundation, Chasing M’s, will be awarding $1,000 scholarships to 10 people in underserved communities, according to The Associated Press.

In addition to the scholarships, Hamlin treated the 10 members of the medical staff to dinner at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse in Cincinnati, WLWT-TV reported.