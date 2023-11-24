Denver Broncos DL Harald Hasselbach dies

Denver Broncos former defensive lineman Harald Hasselbach has died after a battle with cancer.

He was 56 years old.

The Associated Press reported that his family said he died at home in the Denver area.

He had been diagnosed with metastatic mucinous adenocarcinoma, ESPN reported. Mucinous adenocarcinoma is rare and can develop anywhere, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“We’d like to make it known that he passed from cancer peacefully in the comfort of his home, free of pain,” his family said in a statement, according to ESPN. “He’s had an overwhelming amount of support over the last week, including past teammates, coaches and family that’ve flown in from around the world.

Hasselbach was born in the Netherlands, grew up in Vancouver, British Columbia and played at the University of Washington, the AP reported.

He started his career with the Calgary Stampeders in 1989 as part of the CFL, according to the Broncos, before moving to the NFL, playing seven seasons with the Broncos, starting in 1994, according to Pro Football Reference.

Hasselbach never missed a game when playing for the Broncos, playing every regular season and post-season game from 1994 to 2000. He started 29 regular season games, as well as the three games leading up to the Broncos’ Super Bowl XXXIII win, the team said.

He ended his career with 154 tackles, 17 1/2 sacks and four forced fumbles, the AP reported.

Hasselbach leaves behind his wife, four children and four grandchildren and is one of 10 players who have both a Grey Cup and Super Bowl title, the AP reported.





