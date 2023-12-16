Derek Hough says wife, Hayley Erbert, will need skull implant surgery

Derek Hough shared an update Friday on the recovery of his wife, Hayley Erbert, after she recently had an emergency craniectomy.

“As you all know, the past week has been a challenging journey for us due to a life-threatening event that suddenly came into our lives. It was a time filled with uncertainty and fear, going from living our dreams onstage, to a nightmare in an instant. But today, we are filled with hope and relief as we share with you an update,” Hough said in a statement on Instagram.

“Hayley is doing well. Her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle. She still has a ways to go with another surgery, hopefully in a few weeks, to insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy. It will restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury,” he continued.

Hough’s sister, Julianne Hough, commented on the post calling Erbert “Our Wolverine Viking Warrior Princess!”

Hough’s Instagram post included a video of him and Erbert walking on the National Mall in Washington D.C., according to People magazine. It revealed that Erbert is up and walking, Deadline reported.

The surgery won’t be for a few but it is a skull implant that will “replace the piece [of the skull] that was removed during the craniectomy,” Hough said, according to People.

Erbert was hospitalized after she became “disoriented” after a performance in Washington D.C., according to Billboard. It was part of “A Symphony of Dance” tour on Dec. 7.

Erbert was taken to the hospital and was later diagnosed with “cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniotomy,” according to Billboard.

“An intracranial hematoma is a collection of blood within the skull. It’s usually caused by a blood vessel that bursts in the brain,” the Mayo Clinic said, according to CNN.

Hough and Erbert got married in August in Monterey County in California, according to People. They began dating in 2015 after they met on “Dancing With the Stars,” USA Today reported.

