Dog stands guard over deceased sister on side of Texas road

Dog stands guard over deceased sister on side of Texas road
Officials in Texas had to coax the dog away from the body of another dog, which was dead on a Texas highway. (Alexander Stein/Pixabay)
By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated: May 24, 2020 - 9:50 AM

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Loyalty is a trait associated with dogs. And a male dog in southeastern Texas showed his loyalty to a deceased sister, standing guard over the fallen canine on the side of the road, health officials said.

>> Read more trending news

The dog was nicknamed Guardian by officers with the Kingsville Kleberg Health Department Animal Control & Care Center. The officers said on Facebook that the scene was heartbreaking.

Content Continues Below

“This boy wasn’t going to let anyone mess with his sister," officials wrote on Facebook. "Our ACOs had a hard time convincing him everything was going to be all right and they were there to help him. This call was one of the most heart-wrenching for our staff...”

Guardian is now at the health and animal facility and will be held on stray hold for four days, KSAT reported. He is scheduled to be adopted Friday, the television station reported.

© 2020 Cox Media Group