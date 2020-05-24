Dog stands guard over deceased sister on side of Texas road

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Loyalty is a trait associated with dogs. And a male dog in southeastern Texas showed his loyalty to a deceased sister, standing guard over the fallen canine on the side of the road, health officials said.
The dog was nicknamed Guardian by officers with the Kingsville Kleberg Health Department Animal Control & Care Center. The officers said on Facebook that the scene was heartbreaking.
“This boy wasn’t going to let anyone mess with his sister," officials wrote on Facebook. "Our ACOs had a hard time convincing him everything was going to be all right and they were there to help him. This call was one of the most heart-wrenching for our staff...”
Guardian is now at the health and animal facility and will be held on stray hold for four days, KSAT reported. He is scheduled to be adopted Friday, the television station reported.
© 2020 Cox Media Group