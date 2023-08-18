Dolly Parton covers ‘Let It Be’; Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr featured

Dolly Parton facilitated a mini-reunion of The Beatles.

Parton’s new “Rockstar” album where the country-icon crosses genres will feature a cover of The Beatles’ classic “Let It Be,” NME reported.

The track features both surviving members of the Fab 4 — Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. But they’re not the only ones on the classic. Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton also lend their voices.

“Rockstar” also includes Queen’s “We Are the Champions,” Prince’s “Purple Rain” and The Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” among other covers and original songs.

“Rockstar” is Parton’s 49th solo album and is set to release on Nov. 17, Entertainment Weekly reported.

This isn’t the first time that Parton has crossed from country into rock as the singer/songwriter was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. She had first declined the nomination but then later accepted, according to Entertainment Weekly.

This is also not the first time McCartney and Starr have performed together. Most recently they have collaborated on “Here’s to the Nights,” Grow Old with Me” and even took the stage together during McCartney’s tour stop at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles where Starr appeared as a surprised guest during the last stop of the “Freshen Up” tour in 2019. They performed “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)” and “Helter Skelter.”

