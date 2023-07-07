Dozens injured after bus, double decker tour bus crash in New York

MANHATTAN, New York — A crash involving two buses Thursday evening in Manhattan, New York left dozens of people injured.

New York City Fire Department said on Twitter that the crash happened near East 23rd Street and 1st Avenue in Manhattan. Initially, they believed that about 40 people were injured.

In a news conference on Twitter, the fire department said that said 18 people were transported to the hospital by emergency medical services. 63 additional people are being evaluated. Officials say that none of the injuries are life-threatening.

FDNY officials provide an update on a bus collision in Manhattan https://t.co/9jNo32icWl — FDNY (@FDNY) July 7, 2023

Officials say the number of injuries are expected to fluctuate but most of the victims have minor injuries, WABC reported.

The fire department said the crash happened when a Topview NYC double-decker bus crashed with an MTA bus around 7 p.m., according to the news outlet. Both buses clipped each other at the intersection.

Sources told WABC that the MTA bus had the right of way as it went through the intersection and that the tour bus ran through a red light heading north on 1st Avenue.