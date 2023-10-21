Driver caught using scary clown in HOV lane

RENTON, Wash. — A driver was caught by the Washington State Patrol on Friday in the HOV lane with a Halloween clown in the passenger seat.

>> Read more trending news

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson pulled the driver over on Interstate 405 by northeast 30th Street when he saw a clown grinning in the passenger seat, according to KIRO.

Johnson shared a photo of the clown on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Love the #HalloweenVibe but #Still doesn’t count!!!” Johnson said.

So this was a stop today by an @wastatepatrol trooper on 405 and 30th. Love the #HalloweenVibe but #Still doesn’t count!!! Dummy added $$$$$ to the infraction !!! pic.twitter.com/RLo5JKDyaJ — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) October 21, 2023

“While the fake clown may be considered a person to some people, the trooper did not,” KIRO reported.

Johnson said that the dummy added to the infraction so it ended up costing the driver more than breaking the law without it, the television station reported.

The identification of the driver has not been released.