Drum roll, please: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s baby will be a boy

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced the gender of their baby in classic rock ‘n’ roll fashion, with the Blink-182 drummer providing the proper drama.

Kardashian, 44, sat on Barker’s lap during a gender-reveal moment, Entertainment Tonight reported. The Blink-182 musician provided an appropriate drumroll before crashing his cymbals. At that point, blue confetti rained down upon them and blue streamers fluttered to the ground.

The couple kissed and embraced as friends and family members cheered.

Kardashian announced that she was pregnant on June 16 during her husband’s Blink-182 concert at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. It is her first child with the 47-year-old Barker, according to People.

The couple was sharing their journey to have a baby together on “The Kardashians,” hoping at the end of the first season to eventually grow their family, according to “Today.”

The couple was married in 2022 in an Italian ceremony, USA Today reported. That ceremony came a month after a ceremony in Las Vegas following Barker’s 2022 Grammy Awards performance.

Kardashian Barker has three children: Mason Dash, 13; Penelope Scotland, 10, and Reign Aston, 8, with Scott Disick, according to ABC News. Barker has three children: Landon, 19, Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

