From edgy black carpet look to thanking Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift dominates MTV VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards were all about Taylor Swift on Wednesday night.

From her black and yellow tartan dress to mentioning boyfriend Travis Kelce on stage, and winning several awards including the coveted Video of the Year award, Swift was the star of the show.

In addition to stacking up seven statues, she is now the solo artist with the most career VMA wins and the most video of the year awards.

It was the video of the year Moon Person statues, won for her “Fortnight” video with Post Malone, when she mentioned Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, explaining how he encouraged her through the video-making process.

“When I’d finish a take, and I’d say cut, and we’d be done with that take, I’d always just hear someone like cheering and like ‘whoo’ from across the studio,” she said. “And that one person was my boyfriend Travis. Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic.”

Kelce wasn’t seen at the show. The Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

She took a moment to get political while accepting her award, thanking fans for voting for her and encouraging her fans to vote in the presidential election on Nov. 5.

“If you are over 18, please register to vote for something else that’s very important coming up,” Swift said. The singer announced her support for Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a move that Harris’ opponent former President Donald Trump told Fox News on Wednesday, “It was just a question of time.” Trump said that with the endorsement of his opponent, Swift will “probably pay a price for it ... in the marketplace.”

After Swift’s announcement of backing the Harris/Walz ticket and encouraging people to register, Vote.gov had more than 337,000 visitors, CBS News reported.

Her black and yellow gown harkened back to the 1990s styles as many of the fashion choices that stars who walked the black carpet made. The show marked the 40th anniversary of the VMAs, People magazine reported.

The dress color and print were similar to the outfit worn by Alicia Silverstone’s “Clueless” character Cher Horowitz. Swift paired the bustier and overskirt with thigh-high black boots, velvet shorts and gloves that had rows of straps up her arm.

Typically Swift wears crystals, diamonds or sequins, something that sparkles, CNN noted.

In addition to Swift’s spotlight, there were also several other notable moments during the award show.

Flavor Flav presented Olympian Jordan Chiles with a bronze clock after she had been stripped of the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. He also promised to pay her the same amount of money she would have earned with the bronze medal win, People magazine reported.

Megan Thee Stallion paid tribute to previous VMA performances when she came out in an outfit similar to one worn by Brittney Spears complete with a live snake. Spears was also referred to when Sabrina Carpenter kissed an alien on stage, similar to the kiss shared between Spears and Madonna during the VMAs. A portion of “Oops ... I Did It Again” also played during Carpenter’s set.

Katy Perry was presented with the Video Vanguard Award and her long-time partner, actor Orlando Bloom took the stage to honor the mother of his child, saying, “You fell in love with her as Katy Perry. I fell in love with her as Katheryn Hudson,” E! News reported.

“You know her as a global superstar who brings love, light and her unique sense of humor to every song she writes and music video she creates. I know her as a mother, as a partner, who brings that same love and joy to our family,” he said before she came out to perform a medley of her hits

After the nearly 10-minute futuristic set that had her soaring over the stage and her backup dancers, the couple kissed and Bloom presented her the Video Vanguard award.

Perry also mentioned the couple’s 4-year-old daughter during her acceptance speech, “Thank you to Orlando for keeping me grounded, celebrated and doing the dishes. And lastly, for my Daisy, the only flower I’ll ever need.”

