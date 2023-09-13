Trending

Escaped Pennsylvania prisoner Danelo Cavalcante captured

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Danelo Cavalcante Pennsylvania State Police released these images of escaped Chester County Prison inmate Danelo Cavalcante on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (Pennsylvania State Police)

Authorities announced the capture Wednesday of convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante two weeks after he escaped from a Pennsylvania prison.

Pennsylvania State Police said they will share more information at a news conference on Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of law enforcement officials searched for Cavalcante, 34, after he escaped from the exercise yard at Chester County Prison on Aug. 31. He was convicted last month of murdering his ex-girlfriend, who was stabbed to death in April 2021, and sentenced to life without parole. Authorities said he was also wanted for homicide in his home country of Brazil.

On Tuesday, police said they believed Cavalcante was within a perimeter set up in the South Coventry Township area. He had been spotted Monday night by a motorist, leading police to find his prison-issued shoes, and again later in the day when he stole a .22-caliber rifle from an open garage.

Authorities had warned that he was armed and extremely dangerous.

