‘Fab four’: 4 African lion cubs born at zoo in New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo located in Buffalo, New York, welcomed four new African lion cubs earlier this month.

The zoo in a news release on Facebook shared that four African lion cubs were born beginning of the month and are calling them the “Fab Four.” The zoo says that all four cubs were born to their parents Lusaka and Tiberius.

The zoo says that three cubs were born late at night on June 2 and the early morning hours of June 3. The zoo has been monitoring the mother, Lusaka for days leading up to the births and were able to watch her on remote cameras as she went into labor.

“All cubs are nursing well and are currently showing all signs of good health,” the zoo said.

The veterinary team at the zoo was able to get their first look at the new cubs last week, according to WGRZ. They weighed about seven pounds each. Two are believed to be female and the other two are believed to be males. All of them have not yet been named.

The mother and cubs will be bonding and nursing time together behind the scenes for now, the news outlet reported.

“The birth of any animal is exciting, and lion cubs are especially heartwarming because – well -they are adorable! We are honored to care for Lusaka, the cubs, and all the members of their pride, while recognizing that they also represent the future and hope for the conservation of their species, reminding us of the importance of a sustained commitment to work to save lions in the wild” said Lisa Smith, Interim President and CEO on Facebook.

African lions are considered to be a vulnerable species. This is because of habitat loss, poaching, illegal trafficking, and other reasons, the zoo said, according to The Associated Press.