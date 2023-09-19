Fan dies after ‘apparent medical event’ at Patriots-Dolphins game

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A fan attending Sunday night’s NFL game at Gillette Stadium died after suffering an “apparent medical event” during the fourth quarter of the Miami Dolphins’ 24-17 victory against the New England Patriots.

>> Read more trending news

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office identified the man as Dale Mooney, 53, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, WFXT-TV reported. Mooney collapsed in Section 308/309 at about 11 p.m. EDT, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Mooney was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, Massachusetts, where he was pronounced dead just before midnight, according to the television station.

BREAKING: This is 53 year old Dale Mooney, a 30 year NE Patriots season ticket holder who died at Gillette Stadium last night after an incident during the Dolphins game. Mass State Police are investigating if altercation in stands played a role. I’ll have more @boston25 5/6PM pic.twitter.com/Zs0w7BFfhJ — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) September 18, 2023

Lisa Mooney told WFXT that her husband was a lifelong fan of the Patriots who had been a season-ticket holder for 30 years. She also described him as a “good dad” to their two adult sons.

The sequence of events that led up to Mooney’s medical incident remains unclear.

Detectives with the state police are investigating the circumstances of the man’s death, including the sequence of events before he collapsed, WFXT reported.