Firefighters rescue 6-week-old kitten that got stuck in block wall

HENDERSON, Nev. — Fire crews in Henderson, Nevada, on Wednesday helped a kitten who was stuck in a wall.

Two women called the first department after hearing a noise, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. They were located near College Drive and Boulder Highway. They said that the kitten was stuck in the wall and seemed to be suffocating.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Henderson Fire Department went out to the area to assist.

When they arrived, they put a camera that was reportedly dropped into the crack in the wall to find the noise, the Review-Journal reported. A hole was made in the wall to get the kitten out.

At 3:30am this morning, crews from Station 81 rescued a six-week-old kitten stuck in a block wall! 👨🚒🐱



With a bit of creativity and perseverance, HFD saved the kitten! Way to go, HFD! #HendersonCares #MyHenderson pic.twitter.com/3YAY8Jy5fR — Henderson Fire (@HendFireDept) June 22, 2023

Henderson Fire Department on Twitter said fire crews from Station 81 were successfully able to get the kitten out.

The fire department said, according to KVVU, that the kitten was about six weeks old.

“With a bit of creativity and perseverance, HFD saved the kitten! Way to go, HFD,” said the fire department.

It is unclear how the kitten got into the wall in the first place.