Focus on the Family founder James Dobson dies

The founder of the conservative ministry Focus on the Family has died.

Dr. James Dobson was 89 years old.

The Dr. James Dobson Family Institute announced his death on Thursday, saying he died “following a brief illness.”

Dobson got his start as, what The Associated Press called, " a politically influential child psychologist" who coached Christians on how to be good parents.

He long fought against abortion and gay rights, the AP reported.

Using Focus on the Family, which he founded in 1977, he would speak on legislation and advise White House panels. He fought against laws that prohibited gay conversion programs.

He left the organization, starting the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute, and continuing his Family Talk radio talk show on radio stations nationwide as well as podcast platforms.

Dobson was a member of President Donald Trump’s Evangelical Executive Advisory Board in 2016. He also worked with Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, according to Fox News.

He was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, in 1936.

Over his career, he wrote more than 70 books focusing on families.

He leaves behind his wife, their two children, a daughter-in-law and two grandchildren, according to Fox News.

© 2025 Cox Media Group