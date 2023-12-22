Get cozy: Jason Momoa reads bedtime story to kids

Jason Momoa is giving kids (and some parents) an early Christmas present.

The “Aquaman” actor is using his acting chops to bring the underwater story ”Tiddler” to life, BBC News reported.

The story is about a “little fish with a big imagination.”

He starts the preview clip with, “I’m here to read you a bedtime story from my underwater kingdom. The sea is full of stories. I could tell you many tales of my amazing adventures in the sea, but I’m not the only one. Every teacher in the ocean, from the mightiest whale to the tiniest toddler, has their own tale to tell and this book is about a very little fish who has some very big stories of his own.”

Momoa isn’t the only celebrity lending a voice to children’s books. BBC News said that Tom Hardy recorded a story in his garden, accompanied by his French bulldog, Blue.

On Saturday, members of the U.K. Armed Forces will read portions of “The Invisible String” from military bases around the world, the BBC said in a news release.

You can find some of the CBeebies Bedtime Stories on YouTube.

Momoa, who is the father of two, appears in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” in theaters for Christmas.

