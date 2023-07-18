Gigi Hadid arrested on marijuana possession charge in Cayman Islands

Gigi Hadid was arrested on a marijuana possession charge last week while vacationing in the Cayman Islands, a representative for the supermodel confirmed on Tuesday.

Hadid, 28, was stopped by customs officials after arriving in the islands in a private jet on July 10 with her friend Leah Nicole McCarthy, The Washington Post reported, citing a local report from the Cayman Marl Road. The pair had flown from New York City, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

They were taken to the Prisoner Detention Center and eventually released on bail, the entertainment news website reported. Hadid and McCarthy pleaded guilty when they appeared in court on July 12 and were fined $1,000 apiece. No additional charges have been filed.

“Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license,” Hadid’s representative, Ronde Colletta told the Post and E! News. “It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”

It is illegal to travel in and out of the territory with cannabis, the Post reported.

According to the report from the Cayman Marl Road, a search of the pair’s luggage revealed the discovery of ganga and utensils.

“The quantities were relatively small and were seemingly for personal consumption,” the report stated, according to the Post.

After news of her arrest surfaced on Tuesday, Hadid posted a series of photos on social media from her trip, Rolling Stone reported.

“All’s well that ends well,” she wrote.

