High school football coach fired after 20 players baptized after practice

TATNALL COUNTY, Ga. -- An East Georgia High School has fired its head football coach who invited a pastor to speak to his team and offer a controversial mass baptism of 20 players after a practice last month, WSB reported.

Superintendent Kristen Waters issued a statement to WSB confirming that Isaac Ferrell will no longer coach the Tattnall County High School football team, but will remain on the staff as a teacher. Waters said the decision came after an incident on Nov. 3 when the team traveled to its last game of the season. She did not say what the incident was.

“The District decided that it would seek a head football coach that aligned with the best interests of the students of Tattnall County for the 2024-2025 school year,” the statement read.

Ferrell’s removal comes a few weeks after the team drew criticism when 20 players were baptized after practice last month, WSB said. The coach invited a local pastor to speak to his team and offer baptism.

Baptism at Practice Yesterday after practice Coach Ferrell gave the guys the opportunity to be baptized by Pastor Few. 20 young men made the decision to go #ALLIN with Christ!! Show them some support💛💙 #BiggerThanFootball Posted by Tattnall County Football on Tuesday, October 24, 2023

The Freedom from Religion Foundation called out Tattnall High School on its website on Nov. 6, saying the baptisms violated the players’ First Amendment rights. The Freedom From Religion also said that it was illegal for public school employees to “invite or instruct others, such as pastors, to lead them in prayer or other religious activities, such as proselytizing or baptism.”

Waters never connected the decision to the baptisms. The District is continuing its investigation, WSB reported.



