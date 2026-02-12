Homan: Minnesota ICE surge to end

Border czar Tom Homan announced on Thursday that the immigration crackdown in Minnesota is coming to an end.

Homan made the announcement during a news conference in Minneapolis.

During the news conference, Homan said, “I have proposed and President Trump has concurred, that this surge operation conclude,” The Associated Press reported.

The ICE surge, which began on Dec. 1 and was called Operation Metro Surge, led to mass detentions, protests and two deaths, according to the AP.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2026 Cox Media Group