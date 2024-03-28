House sending Mayorkas impeachment articles to Senate on April 10

Weeks after the House of Representatives narrowly approved articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the articles will soon be headed to the Senate for consideration, House Speaker Mike Johnson said Thursday.

The House passed two articles of impeachment against Mayorkas in a 214-213 vote last month. It marked the second attempt to impeach the Homeland Security secretary.

In a letter sent Thursday to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Johnson and House impeachment managers said they plan to present the impeachment articles to the Senate on April 10, after Congress returns from a two-week break.

“We urge you to schedule a trial of the matter expeditiously,” the letter read, later emphasizing Schumer’s “constitutional obligation to hold this trial.”

“The American people demand a secure border, an end to this crisis, and accountability for those responsible. To table articles of impeachment without ever hearing a single argument or reviewing a piece of evidence would be a violation of our constitutional order and an affront to the American people whom we all serve.”

Together with the 11 House impeachment managers, I sent a letter to Senator Schumer telling him we'll deliver the articles of Secretary Mayorkas’ impeachment to the Senate on April 10th and that he must hold a full trial.



The articles, filed by the House Committee on Homeland Security, charged Mayorkas with “willfully and systemically” failing to enforce federal immigration laws, allowing millions of people to enter the U.S. illegally. They also charged Mayorkas with breaching the public trust.

An overwhelming majority of House Republicans voted to impeach Mayorkas over frustration with management of the U.S.-Mexico border. Democrats have criticized the vote, with President Joe Biden calling it a “blatant act of unconstitutional partisanship.”

Schumer said last month that House Republicans failed to turn up evidence to prove that he has committed a crime, violated the Constitution or did “anything resembling an impeachable offense.

“The one and only reason for this impeachment is for Speaker Johnson to further appease Donald Trump,” Schumer said. He added, “This is a new low for House Republicans.”

Democrats and some Republicans in the Senate have shown little interest in impeaching Mayorkas, The Associated Press reported. It was not immediately clear whether a vote might be held.

