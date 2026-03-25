Hubert Davis fired as North Carolina men’s basketball coach

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina fired Hubert Davis as men’s basketball coach on Tuesday, a week after the Tar Heels’ upset overtime loss to Virginia Commonwealth in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The firing of Davis, 55, was called a “leadership change” by school officials, USA Today reported.

Davis will be owed nearly $5.3 million for the remaining four years of his contract, according to the newspaper.

The school did not give a reason for Davis’ firing, ESPN reported.

Breaking: Hubert Davis will not return as North Carolina’s men's basketball head coach, sources tell @PeteThamel and @JeffBorzello.



He spent the last five years leading the Tar Heels as head coach. pic.twitter.com/aH1rxwammu — ESPN (@espn) March 25, 2026

However, Davis wrote in an Instagram post that he was “let go” by the university and that he had wanted to remain as coach.

“My desire was to continue to coach here,” Davis wrote. “This opportunity has truly been such a blessing. I thank Jesus literally every day for giving me the opportunity, relationships and experiences with the kids and my staff. I am very proud of what we were able to accomplish together. My goal is to coach again in the near future.”

Davis went 125-54 in five seasons as the Tar Heels’ head coach, WRAL reported.

North Carolina went 24-9 this season. The Tar Heels defeated Duke on Feb. 7 to improve to 19-4 but went 5-5 over their final 10 games, according to ESPN.

Davis succeeded longtime coach Roy Williams in 2021 after being his assistant for nine seasons, USA Today reported. The Tar Heels reached the national title game in his first season.

“We appreciate all that Hubert has done for Carolina as a player, assistant coach, head coach and community leader -- he has helped make special memories we will never forget,” UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham said in a statement. “This was not an easy decision because of Hubert’s tremendous character and all he has given to the program, but we must move forward in a way that allows our team to compete more consistently at an elite level.”

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