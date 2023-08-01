‘I was shaking like an earthquake’: Bull shark attacks fishing boat 8 times

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Well, it is Shark Week.

A fisherman said he was “shaking like an earthquake” when a bull shark recently attacked his boat in the Atlantic Ocean off the east coast of Florida, USA Today reported.

Joshua Jorgensen, who hosts the BlacktipH Fishing show on YouTube from Palm Beach Gardens, used a drone to capture aerial footage of the shark bashing into the back of boat. The agitated shark thumped the boat of Jorgensen’s friend, Carl Torresson, at least eight times, Fox News reported.

Jorgensen filmed two large cobia swimming with a bull shark circling nearby, the news outlet reported. The video that Jorgensen posted to Instagram shows the fishermen casting their lines into the water -- and then the shark became aggressive.

“I was flying my drone at the beach and spotted two huge cobia swimming with a bull shark. Cobia is one of the best-tasting fish in the ocean,” Jorgensen said in the video. “So I called my buddy Carl, and he raced over to try (to) catch them.

“I was following his boat with my drone and then all of a sudden the shark attacked his engines.”

Jorgensen added that the shark initially attacked the boat five times and “then came back for more.”

The shark attacked the boats a total of eight times, Jorgensen said, according to USA Today.

“We’re thinking, you know, maybe he grabbed the propeller,” Torresson said in the video. “We weren’t expecting the damage that we had when we got back to the dock, and it was just astronomical. The whole middle of the engine’s completely ripped out. The trim tab’s broken.

“And I didn’t think a shark could actually shake a boat like that. The boat was shaking like a bag of popcorn. Like literally, I was shaking like an earthquake. I was like, what’s going on? I went back there and I noticed it was a shark doing it. I’m like, are you kidding me? This is like a ride from Universal Studios.”