Joni Mitchell scheduled to perform live during Grammy Awards telecast

Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell will perform live during the 66th Grammy Awards next month.

Mitchell, 80, will be making her live debut during the Feb. 4 show, the Recording Academy said in a news release on Sunday.

She joins previously announced Grammy Award performers Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Burna Boy, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott and U2, the release stated.

Mitchell is a nine-time Grammy winner who also picked up a lifetime achievement award in 2002, Variety reported.

She is nominated this year for best folk album for the 2023 release, “Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live),” according to the entertainment news website. It was recorded at the Newport Folk Festival in 2022.

Mitchell has written hits for herself -- “Help Me,” “Free Man in Paris,” “Big Yellow Taxi” -- and has penned big-selling songs for others. “Help Me” reached No. 7 on the pop charts in June 1974 and was her highest-charting single on the Top 40. The song also went to No. 1 on the easy-listening charts, Rolling Stone reported. The album “Court and Spark” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard charts and remained there for four weeks.

“Both Sides Now” was a hit for Judy Collins and was featured in the opening ceremonies for the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

Mitchell won her last Grammy Award in 2022, according to People. She won honors for best historical album with “Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967).”

That same year, the Recording Academy celebrated Mitchell as its Person of the Year at an all-star concert and dinner in Las Vegas, according to Variety.

Mitchell was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in May 1997.

The Grammy Awards will air live on CBS from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles beginning at 8 p.m. EST on Feb. 4, Variety reported.

