Jury convicts woman of murder in 2022 death of rising professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson

AUSTIN, Texas — A jury in Texas has convicted a woman in connection with the murder of a rising professional cyclist in May 2022, according to The Associated Press.

Kaitlin Armstrong, 35, is facing up to life in prison when she is sentenced after she was convicted by a jury Thursday, according to the AP.

Prosecutors claimed that Armstrong shot and killed rising professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson, 25, during a jealous rage. Wilson who was known as “Mo” had reportedly dated Armstrong’s boyfriend months earlier, the AP reported. He was identified as Colin Strickland, according to CNN. He is another cyclist and the last person to be seen with Wilson before he was murdered.

Strickland testified during the trial and said that he and Wilson had a romantic relationship in the fall of 2021. At the time, his relationship with Armstrong was on a break, CNN reported.

Armstrong’s case got national attention after she went to Costa Rica and went missing for over 40 days after the murder, according to CNN.

Investigators claimed that Armstrong spent over $6,000 on a nose job in Costa Rica, the AP reported. She also changed her hairstyle and the color of her hair. She was eventually arrested at a hostel and extradited back to the United States.

Armstrong attempted to escape again on Oct. 11 during a doctor’s appointment outside of jail, the AP reported. For that, she is facing a separate felony escape charge.





