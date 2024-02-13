Katy Perry announces ‘American Idol’ departure

After seven seasons of trying to find the next “American Idol,” singer Katy Perry has announced she is leaving the show.

>> Read more trending news

Perry surprised her fans during her appearance Monday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” USA Today reported.

Kimmel had asked how long she was going to stay on the show and she responded, “I think this probably will be my last show, last season for ‘Idol.’ I mean, I love ‘Idol’ s much. I know. It’s connected me with the heart of America. But I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat. You know what I’m saying, Jimmy?”

She judges contestants alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, but at the time hadn’t told them her intentions, only telling Kimmel that they knew she had “some things planned for this year.”

Perry is scheduled to perform at the Rock in Rio event in Brazil which runs in two segments: Sept. 13-15 and Sept. 19-22. Tickets go on sale on April 11. She will be on the World Stage on Sept. 20.

She also told Kimmel “It’s going to be a very, very exciting year, Jimmy, for all pop star girlies. Let’s just say I’m creating space for my new wingspans.” And part of her decision to leave the show was to “go and see the world and maybe bring new music.”

Despite telling Kimmel she is leaving, USA Today reported that ABC has not confirmed that Perry is leaving her judge’s chair, however, ABC’s morning show, “Good Morning America” reported on her impending departure.

Katy Perry is leaving @AmericanIdol after seven seasons as a judge.https://t.co/1NydL76cgM — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 13, 2024

Perry joined “American Idol” when it started airing on ABC in 2018, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Idol” originally ran on Fox starting in 2002 with Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson as the original judges. It launched the careers of Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Carrie Underwood, Clay Aiken, Ruben Studdard and Adam Lambert among others, according to Variety.

Season 22 begins airing on Feb. 18 at 8 p.m.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 39 Through the years WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 21: Singer Katheryn Perry attends the Los Angeles debut of designer Alexander McQueen's Spring / Summer 2004 Collection at Chateau Marmont on January 21, 2004 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group