‘Kyle Fair’ fails again to set world record for largest same-name gathering

KYLE, Texas — Kyle fell short again this year -- by a Texas mile.

For the fifth consecutive year, the city of Kyle, Texas, tried but failed to break the Guinness World Record for most persons with the same name gathered in one place, KVUE-TV reported.

City officials counted 706 Kyles, less than half of last year’s Kyle Fair turnout, city spokesperson Alison Kelly told The Dallas Morning News.

Not quite a record, but some say it's more Kyles than they've seen in their lifetime

In 2023, city officials said 1,490 Kyles attended the “Gathering of the Kyles,” KVUE reported. That was the largest gathering since city officials went after the world record.

According to the Guinness World Records, the current world mark for the largest first-name gathering was set in Kupreski Kosci in Bosnia and Herzegovina. On July 30, 2017, 2,325 people named “Ivan” assembled to set the world mark.

“It was really funny because when you’re in a crowd and somebody yells ‘Kyle’, like 15 people all turn around,” one person named Kyle told KVUE.

According to the Social Security Administration’s website, Kyle was ranked No. 416 for the most popular names for babies in the United States during 2023. In 2022, the name ranked No. 395.

Over the past 100 years, Kyle has ranked 60th on the SSA list in the U.S.

Kyle is located about 22 miles southwest of Austin.

